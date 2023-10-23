Narooma News
Narooma Arts and Community Centre welcomes architect to meet costs, redesign centre

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 26 2023 - 2:28pm, first published October 23 2023 - 4:50pm
The team committed to delivering the Narooma Arts and Community Centre project (from left) is NSW Public Works Eilish Parsons and Senior Project Manager Matt Green, Rob Hawkins and Jenni Bourke of Narooma School of Arts, and Katarina and Brent Dunn of Takt Studios. Picture supplied
Congo-based architect Takt Studio for Architecture has been welcomed by the Narooma School of Arts to redesign the Narooma Arts and Community Centre (NACC) at Campbell Street.

