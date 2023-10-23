Congo-based architect Takt Studio for Architecture has been welcomed by the Narooma School of Arts to redesign the Narooma Arts and Community Centre (NACC) at Campbell Street.
NACC received long-awaited additional funding from the state and federal governments in July 2023 after the project stalled due to increasing construction costs and supply shortages.
Narooma School of Arts president Jenni Bourke said the committee was thrilled to welcome Takt Studio for Architecture, who will help deliver an "amazing project for our community".
"Takt's design approach is creative and practical and will result in a welcoming and functional space for everyone to use for a range of activities," she said.
Ms Bourke said the space will foster an appreciation of the arts, provide education and boost the community's overall wellbeing.
In 2022, when Bega MP Dr Michael Holland visited the Narooma School of Arts precinct to see project plans, the NACC committee expected the centre would open its doors in early 2024.
READ MORE:
However, the initial Bushfire Local Economic Recovery funding for the centre ($7.27 million) soon became inefficient to meet swelling construction costs.
With a second lot of funding allocated, the Narooma School of Arts has now onboarded the Illawarra architectural firm to redesign the centre.
In July 2023, a Narooma School of Arts spokesperson told the Narooma News the organisation was successful in receiving additional funding, but not enough to cover costs of the original design.
Katharina Hendel of Takt Studios said they are "incredibly excited to be working with the School of Arts team".
"We look forward to assisting in creating a wonderful new cultural home for the Narooma community," she said.
"It's a unique opportunity to bring together a dedicated arts space with facilities for other community needs that will be loved and enjoyed by locals and visitors for years to come."
The NACC committee said they are committed to ensuring the community's vision for the centre is delivered.
It will be built on community-owned land with three multi-use studios and a large gallery.
It is scheduled to open on June 30, 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.