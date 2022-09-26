Belonging to a community - in the daily bustle of our busy lives, it is easy to forget how important a sense of belonging to a community is to our well-being.
Kay Davidson recalls the strong connections she and her husband Robert forged shortly after their arrival in Dalmeny in November 2019.
The move from their five-acre property in Nowra to a suburban block in Dalmeny was five years in the making, although they were both very familiar with this part of the south coast having family connections going back a couple of generations.
Robert's family are the Davidson's of Eden, featured in the Eden Whale Museum, and on her Father's side, Kay's family are linked to Bermagui.
Kay recalls the first day of their arrival in Dalmeny - sitting in their new lounge room, celebrating with a glass of champagne and watching the whales playing out in the bay.
"It was idyllic" says Kay, although a big adjustment for dog Bella, who previously had the run of their acreage complete with lambs and frequent 'guests' to Kay's boutique pet-minding business.
Daily street-walks with Bella, a sleek, dark beauty Bull Arab x Grey Hound, soon introduced Kay and Robert to their immediate neighbours.
Then the 2020 bushfires hit. This threat quickly broke down social and age barriers as they checked on neighbours, helped each other with disaster preparations, and were reminded how important a strong sense of community is to ensure everyone's safety.
"In a way you could say it was the bushfires that brought community to us" Kay said.
After the threat passed, Kay decided to take Bella to Narooma Dog Training Club (NDTC) where they could meet more people and other dogs.
Kay's previous handling experience with rescue dogs was soon noticed, and it wasn't long before she found herself offering her services as a volunteer/trainee instructor.
Now a much loved and valued member of the NDTC Instructor team, Kay points out that she "gets so much more back than she gives as a volunteer".
For Kay, volunteering is a fantastic way to deepen connections with one's community.
"It stops you from being isolated, feeds your soul, and gives a sense of purpose to life," she said.
Kay has always had dogs around her, so volunteering for NDTC was a natural fit.
If you or someone you know is interested in working as a volunteer with Narooma Dog Training Club, either as an Instructor or helper with other skills, please call Carol on 0458 953 281. We would love to hear from you!
