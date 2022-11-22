Imagine designing a robot that can shoot balls into a goal, or climb monkey bars.
Although that may sound like high-end Japanese engineering, students at Narooma High School have been doing just that.
Narooma High's senior robotics team has been Australian champions twice, and also won the South Pacific Regional championship of an international robotics competition.
The students work on robotics after school and on weekends to enter an international competition run by US company FIRST.
FIRST promotes science and technology through the use of the robots and competition, helped by sponsors like Boeing and Disney.
It holds several competitions: FIRST Robotic Competition (FRC), FIRST Technology Challenge (FTC), FIRST Lego League (FLL) and RoboCup.
Narooma High's senior robotics team includes programmer Kye Potter, along with Harrison McKee, Lincoln McLeod-Scott, Matthew Brooks and Harmony Cannon.
Gayle Allison is the teacher who supports and organises them and Christina Potts helps her with the competitions and preparations.
Each year the teams receive a kit to build the robot chassis to which they add extra pieces.
For the FRC there are three teams at either end of a space the size of a basketball court.
The three teams form an alliance and cooperate to complete several challenges.
"We all work together to do our jobs," Lincoln said.
"There are balls on the field and goals of varying heights and the robots have to shoot balls through the goals with us using remote controls," he said.
There are also four monkey bars of different heights, the highest being 2.5 metres.
"We have 30 seconds to get the robot to climb the monkey bar and hang above the ground," Harrison said.
The competition lasts three minutes, with part of the challenge being blocking the opposing alliance at the other end of the field.
The senior students also compete in the FTC.
"The junior robotics team is in the FLL which is more sporty, like soccer, and involves pre-programming the computer rather than using remote controls," Kye said.
Federal MP Kristy McBain is a big fan of the robotics program and talked about it in Parliament on November 8.
Her office said that when she had a bit of time in Parliament she wanted to give them a shout out so it will always be on the Hansard record.
Bronwyn Glyde, head teacher of science and art, highlighted some of the projects the school's students have been working on this year.
They include huge models of DNA and RNA to explain the process of protein creation from DNA, restocking the school pond with native fish, a Year 8 food scraps project for compost bins to use on the school garden and art works that will form part of the school's welcome sign.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
