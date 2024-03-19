Visitor caps to Barunguba Montague Island: Conservationists' perspective

Conservationists argue that Barunguba Montague Island is hugely beneficial for biodiversity and the local economy and must be better protected.
Dane Wilmott, president of Nature Coast Marine Group Eurobodalla, and Jacqui Mumford, CEO of the Nature Conservation Council of NSW, support a proposal by National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) to reduce the number of visitors to the island.
NPWS made the proposal in September 2023 in its draft management plan for the iconic island off the coast of Narooma.
Mr Wilmott said Barunguba is one of only two sites in NSW with a green listing from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
"This pristine park is an enormous drawcard that brings huge income to the economy," he said.
He said the IUCN panel reviewing Barunguba's listing is concerned about the fishing amnesty that allows fishing in five sanctuary zones within Batemans Marine Park.
Mr Wilmott said NPWS employees also expressed concern about the impact of the fishing amnesty on the ability of the island's seabirds to support their population.
Scientists, including from the CSIRO, have documented the unprecedented change in behaviour of the East Australian Current and associated migration of species.
"Urchin barrens are also a serious consideration in this."
He said Barunguba's biodiversity is unique and invaluable to the local economy and, more importantly, to the health and wellbeing of the local community and Indigenous people.
Ms Mumford said Barunguba is a special place for nature and the Yuin people and must be protected.
"The island is a critical nursery to all manner of birds, as well as seals, penguins and Grey nurse sharks," she said.
"Island ecologies are incredibly fragile and all necessary steps must be taken to ensure people and wildlife can continue to enjoy this special place into the future."
Ms Mumford said there were "countless instances" of excessive tourism leading to the destruction of ecosystems.
In its submission to NPWS' draft plan, Eurobodalla Shire Council said there were better ways to protect Barunguba than cutting visitor numbers such as visitor environmental education and a broader range of tours on the island.
Mr Wilmott said underpinning it all is the need for clean water and healthy ecosystems.
"Without those, there is nothing," he said.
"If it is detracting from the environment, it is impacting the human condition."
