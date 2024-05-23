Narooma News
Quest to reintroduce native oysters to Narooma's sapphire waters

By Victoria Silk
Updated May 28 2024 - 1:50pm, first published May 23 2024 - 4:33pm
As part of the Wagonga Inlet Living Shoreline project, the second seeding of Angasi Oysters has taken place in recent weeks, in an attempt to reintroduce the native oyster species to the waters of Narooma.

Victoria Silk

Journalist

Journalist with Bay Post - Moruya Examiner - Narooma News. Covering local people, stories and events is my wheelhouse. Please get in touch if you have a story you would like to see covered. EMAIL vic.silk@austcommunitymedia.com.au MOB: 0429 082 049

