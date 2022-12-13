There were no sleighs or reindeers when Santa Claus dropped in to Little Yuin Aboriginal Preschool's Christmas party.
Instead, flashing lights and sirens heralded the arrival of the much anticipated special guest in a fire truck on Monday, December 12.
CWA Tilba organises the party every year and provides the food and soft drinks, knits teddy bears and enlists the support of Tilba's RFS.
RFS members helped Santa Claus (aka Len, who drives the preschool's bus) to distribute presents to around 20 very excited children, while Tilba Lolly Shop provided lollies this year.
Also enjoying the festivities were preschool director and early childhood teacher Kim Cooke, early childhood educator Belinda Francis and other staff members, volunteers, parents and representatives from CWA Tilba including president Teresa Stubbings and Annette Kennewell.
The Department of Education provides core funding, however Ms Cooke spends considerable time applying for grants from the state government.
Through this the preschool has new flooring and carpet, a new fridge and is freshly painted.
A Disability Inclusion program also provided funding for the services of a speech therapist and staff.
Gunawirra, an Aboriginal not-for-profit, is also a regular supporter of the preschool.
It donated all the presents that Santa Claus handed to children at the party.
This year eight children graduated from Little Yuin Preschool to attend primary schools in Bermagui, Bodalla and Narooma.
Aboriginal dancers performed at the graduation ceremony on Thursday, December 8, and there was also a smoking ceremony.
The children received graduation certificates as well as school bags containing useful items for their first year at primary school.
These too were donated by Gunawirra.
Ms Cooke said the organisation "donates heaps" to Little Yuin Preschool.
The schoolyard is going through a major upgrade, again funded by grants that Ms Cooke has secured.
The preschool also has a free door-to-door bus service, a garden, a bush tucker cultural program put together by people from the local community and allied health support such as speech therapy.
Ms Cooke said Little Yuin, which is open three days a week, has vacancies for 2023.
It is open to enrolments for children from Bodalla, Dalmeny, Kianga, Narooma, Wallaga Lake, Akolele and Bermagui.
It also offers fee relief for children three to five-years of age.
Enrolments are open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous children alike.
"It is a fantastic opportunity to connect with the local culture," Ms Cooke said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
